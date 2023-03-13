wrestling / News
Knockouts Title Match Added To IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive
Impact Wrestling has announced a four-way Knockouts title match for IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive. Mickie James will defend against Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw and Miyu Yamashita. Here’s the updated card:
* Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. KUSHIDA
* Scramble Match for Impact X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Rich Swann vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors vs. Rocky Romero
* Impact World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. TMDK vs. Aussie Open vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: KENTA (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Impact Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Miyu Yamashita
* Mike Bailey vs. Will Ospreay
* Moose vs. Jeff Cobb
BREAKING: @MickieJames will defend the Knockouts World Championship against @DeonnaPurrazzo, @GiseleShaw08 and @miyu_tjp as IMPACT and @njpwglobal present #MultiverseUnited on March 30 from Los Angeles exclusively on @FiteTV!
Order HERE: https://t.co/5rOgLivxsM pic.twitter.com/84JGqK8s42
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 13, 2023
