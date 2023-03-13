wrestling / News

Knockouts Title Match Added To IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive

March 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a four-way Knockouts title match for IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive. Mickie James will defend against Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw and Miyu Yamashita. Here’s the updated card:

* Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. KUSHIDA
* Scramble Match for Impact X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Rich Swann vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors vs. Rocky Romero
* Impact World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. TMDK vs. Aussie Open vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: KENTA (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Impact Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Miyu Yamashita
* Mike Bailey vs. Will Ospreay
* Moose vs. Jeff Cobb

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading