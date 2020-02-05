wrestling / News
Knockouts Title Match and More Set For Next Week’s Impact
February 4, 2020 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced a Knockouts Title match and more for next week’s episode of Impact. As you can see below, Jordynne Grace gets her shot against Taya Valkyrie for the tile on next week’s episode after she beat Madison Rayne and Kiera Hogan on last week’s episode.
Also set for the show are:
* Match #2 in Best Of Five: Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards
* Rob Van Dam vs. Joey Ryan
* Daga vs. Madman Fulton
NEXT TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! @JordynneGrace vs. @TheTayaValkyrie for the Knockouts Championship @MichaelElgin25 vs. @TheEddieEdwards in Match 2 @TherealRVD vs. @JoeyRyanOnline @FultonWorld vs. @Daga_wrestler pic.twitter.com/fCjvvjPxyJ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 5, 2020
