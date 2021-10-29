wrestling / News

Knockouts Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

October 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Knockouts Championship will be on the line on one of the matches next week on Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches on tonight’s episode for next Thursday on AXS TV:

* Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Madison Rayne
* X Division #1 Contenders Match: Rohit Raju vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus
Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards & Matt Cardona vs. Moose, W. Morrissey & Minoru Suzuki

Also announced as a Digital Media Championship #1 contenders match between John Skyler and Chelsea Green, which will air on Impact! Plus on Tuesday.

