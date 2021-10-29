wrestling / News
Knockouts Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
The Knockouts Championship will be on the line on one of the matches next week on Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches on tonight’s episode for next Thursday on AXS TV:
* Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Madison Rayne
* X Division #1 Contenders Match: Rohit Raju vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus
Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards & Matt Cardona vs. Moose, W. Morrissey & Minoru Suzuki
Also announced as a Digital Media Championship #1 contenders match between John Skyler and Chelsea Green, which will air on Impact! Plus on Tuesday.
.@MadisonRayne and @MickieJames are ready to renew their long-time rivalry. #IMPACTonAXSTV @kalebKonley pic.twitter.com/dBbyTSGalJ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 29, 2021
