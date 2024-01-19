wrestling / News

Knockouts Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

January 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact Next Week Image Credit: TNA

TNA has announced a Knockouts Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Impact. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube:

* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Trinity
* Kazuchika Okada & Motor City Machine Guns vs. Moose, Brian Myers & Edward Edwards
* Nic Nemeth vs. Zachary Wentz

