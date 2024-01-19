wrestling / News
Knockouts Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
TNA has announced a Knockouts Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Impact. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube:
* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Trinity
* Kazuchika Okada & Motor City Machine Guns vs. Moose, Brian Myers & Edward Edwards
* Nic Nemeth vs. Zachary Wentz
NEXT THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV, it's an ALL NEW #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/Lg1w6kjw76
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 19, 2024