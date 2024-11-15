wrestling / News

Knockouts Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

November 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA has announced a Knockouts Championship match and more for next week’s TNA Impact. You can see the lineup below for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+:

* TNA Knockouts World Title No DQ Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Edwards
* Trent Seven, Hammerstone & Jake Something vs. The Hardys & Ace Austin
* Ash By Elegance vs. Jody Threat
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhino

