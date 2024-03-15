wrestling / News

Knockouts Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

March 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA has announced a Knockouts Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Impact. The following matches were announced on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs on AXS TV:

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz
* TNA Digital Media Championship Match: Crazzy Steve vs. PCO
* Time Splitters vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
* Ash By Elegance vs. TBA

