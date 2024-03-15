wrestling / News
Knockouts Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
March 14, 2024 | Posted by
TNA has announced a Knockouts Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Impact. The following matches were announced on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs on AXS TV:
* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz
* TNA Digital Media Championship Match: Crazzy Steve vs. PCO
* Time Splitters vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
* Ash By Elegance vs. TBA
NEXT THURSDAY on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/7CBSHVCyzR
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 15, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Reportedly Met With STARDOM President, STARDOM and CMLL Expected To Be Part of Forbidden Door
- Mandy Rose On If She Would Have Shaved Her Head In WWE
- Kenny Omega Addresses Darby Allin’s Controversial Glass Spot at AEW Revolution
- Larry Zbyszko Recalls Reaction To Hulk Hogan’s Heel Turn, Coming Up With Scott Hall’s WCW Debut