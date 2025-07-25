Knockouts Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has announced a Knockouts Championship match and more for next week’s Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+:

* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jacy Jane vs. Masha Slamovich

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Jason Hotch

* Moose, Eddie Edwards & JDC vs. Trick Williams & First Class

* Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed vs. The Nemeths

* Dani Luna & Indi Hartwell vs. Jody Threat & Arianna Grace