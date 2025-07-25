wrestling / News
Knockouts Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
July 24, 2025 | Posted by
TNA has announced a Knockouts Championship match and more for next week’s Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+:
* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jacy Jane vs. Masha Slamovich
* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Jason Hotch
* Moose, Eddie Edwards & JDC vs. Trick Williams & First Class
* Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed vs. The Nemeths
* Dani Luna & Indi Hartwell vs. Jody Threat & Arianna Grace
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon On Hulk Hogan’s Death: ‘The World Lost a Treasure Today’
- Press Conference Held in Florida Over Hulk Hogan’s Death, More Details On Police Response
- Donald Trump Jr., Kane, Brutus Beefcake, More React to Passing of Hulk Hogan
- Ric Flair, Charlotte, Vince Russo, More React to Death of Hulk Hogan