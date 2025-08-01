wrestling / News
Knockouts Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
July 31, 2025 | Posted by
TNA has announced a Knockouts Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+:
* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Masha Slamovich
* TNA International Championship Match: Steve Maclin vs. Jake Something
* Joe Hendry vs. Mustafa Ali
* Heather by Elegance & M by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside & Léi Yǐng Lee
More Trending Stories
- WWE, AAA Reportedly Considering AAA Mega Title Run For Dominik Mysterio
- Cody Rhodes Says He Wasn’t Jacked Enough To Be Champion in WWE Before
- Dave Meltzer Disputes Claim From Brian Gewirtz on WWE: Unreal on Kevin Owens Beating Cody Rhodes for the WWE Title
- Note on WWE Hall of Famer Spotted in New Jersey Ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025