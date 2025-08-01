Knockouts Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has announced a Knockouts Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+:

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Masha Slamovich

* TNA International Championship Match: Steve Maclin vs. Jake Something

* Joe Hendry vs. Mustafa Ali

* Heather by Elegance & M by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside & Léi Yǐng Lee