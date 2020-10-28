Knockouts Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has set a Knockouts Title rematch and other bouts for next week’s episode. On tonight’s show, the following matches were announced for next week:

* Knockouts Championship Match: Su Yung vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel

– Ethan Page vs. Doc Gallows

– Rich Swann & Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young and Sami Callihan

Impact Wrestling airs next Tuesday on AXS TV and Twitch.