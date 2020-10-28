wrestling / News
Knockouts Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
October 27, 2020 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has set a Knockouts Title rematch and other bouts for next week’s episode. On tonight’s show, the following matches were announced for next week:
* Knockouts Championship Match: Su Yung vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel
– Ethan Page vs. Doc Gallows
– Rich Swann & Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young and Sami Callihan
Impact Wrestling airs next Tuesday on AXS TV and Twitch.
