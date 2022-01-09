Knockouts Title Match To Main Event Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill

Mickie James is set to defend the Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo tonight at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill, and it will be the main event. According to Fightful Select, the decision has been in place since at least last week. It was not a reactionary move based on the WWE announcement that James will be in the Royal Rumble.

Impact wanted it to be a surprise, with a source saying it was similar to the X Division main eventing Unbreakable 2005 as the “most buzzworthy match” on the show.

Meanwhile, it was noted that James does not have an exclusive deal with Impact Wrestling and there are others who have similar deals.