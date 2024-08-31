Knockouts Title Open Challenge & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has announced an open challenge for the Knockouts Championship and more for next week’s Impact. The following was announced on tonight’s Emergence for next week’s show, which airs Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+:

* TNA Knockouts Championship Open Challenge: Jordynne Grace vs. TBA

* We’ll hear from new TNA X-Division Champion Zachary Wentz

* Steph De Lander confronts Matt Cardona