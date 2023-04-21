wrestling / News
Knockouts World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
April 20, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced a Knockouts Championship match and more for next week’s show. The company announced the following matches for next week’s episode, which airs on AXS TV:
* Impact Knockouts World Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taylor Wilde
* Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace
* The Design vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey
NEXT WEEK on #IMPACTonAXSTV!
– @DeonnaPurrazzo vs @RealTaylorWilde w/@KiLynnKing
– @mashaslamovich vs @JordynneGrace
– The Design vs ABC@Alan_V_Angels @CodyDeaner @Big_Kon1 @The_Ace_Austin @DashingChrisBey pic.twitter.com/X0t0qasmDr
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 21, 2023
