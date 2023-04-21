wrestling / News

Knockouts World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

April 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 4-27-23 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a Knockouts Championship match and more for next week’s show. The company announced the following matches for next week’s episode, which airs on AXS TV:

* Impact Knockouts World Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taylor Wilde

* Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace

* The Design vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

