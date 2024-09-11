Knockouts World Title Match Added To TNA Victory Road

TNA Wrestling has announced a Knockouts World title match for Victory Road, with WWE NXT’s Wendy Choo challenging Jordynne Grace. Choo and Rosemary interrupted Grace’s match on Tuesday’s episode of NXT against Sol Ruca. Victory Road happens on Friday. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Moose

* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Wendy Choo

* TNA X Division Championship: Zachary Wentz (c) vs. Mike Bailey

* TNA World Tag Team Championship: ABC (c) vs. The System

* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich vs. Spitfire (If Spitfire loses, they must disband)

* Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander