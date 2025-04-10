KnokX Pro Wrestling Acadamy Announces WrestleMania Week Events

KnokX Pro Wrestling is set to hold events over WrestleMania week in Las Vegas. The WWE ID-affliated school announced that they will “take over” the Las Vegas Events Center from April 16th to the 18th.

The full announcement reads:

Get ready for an action-packed wrestling week as KnokxPro takes over the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on April 16-18. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi Fatu, Reno “Black Pearl” Anoa’i, and the legendary Samaon Dynasty – will bring live wrestling, thrilling specialty matches, and surprise guests to Las Vegas! Wrestling superstars including WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, Miro, Candice Michelle, Gangrel, Gene Snitsky, Afa Jr. Anoa’I, and Journey Fatu are set to join the lineup, bringing the wildest wrestling experience of the weekend to DLVEC.

Not to mention, special guest star Violent J, one-half of the iconic hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse, will be making a highly anticipated appearance during Mania Week. With new names still being announced and surprise appearances that will keep you guessing, this event will deliver the ultimate wrestling experience.

The action will feature a variety of different performances including HardKnokX Wrestling, where there are no rules, high-flying Lucha Libre Showdowns, showcasing the finest Mexican wrestling, and Cosplay Wrestling, where your favorite characters will step into the ring for one-of-a-kind battles. Friday night will bring The Wild Samoan Cup to Las Vegas, where WWE ID talent Swipe Right (fresh off their NXT appearance) will defend the cup in an epic tag team war that will have fans on their feet.

In addition to these electrifying matches, the event will feature the LGBTQ+ Wrestling Showcase, celebrating diversity, inclusion, and top-tier competition. This isn’t just a wrestling event, it’s a spectacle that combines culture, community, and non-stop excitement, ensuring an unforgettable experience for everyone. Whether you’re a lifelong wrestling fan or a newcomer, you won’t want to miss the energy and action of this incredible event in Las Vegas!

Multiple ticket options are available for guests to enjoy their favorite performances. This event is open to all ages, with doors opening daily at 12 PM.

To purchase tickets or to learn more, visit https://dlvec.com/event/knokxpro/.