KO Show Appearance & More Added To Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Sami Zayn will appear on The KO Show on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE has announced a KO Show segment featuring Zayn and a contract signing between Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Gunther for their WrestleMania match for tonight’s show. You can see the previews below:

Sami Zayn joins “The KO Show”

This Friday night, “The KO Show” gets “In-Zayn”!

After his emotional reunion with Sami Zayn this past Monday night, Kevin Owens will host a WrestleMania-Sized “KO Show” with his best friend as his guest!

With a clash against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos coming up at WrestleMania, the two will need to be on the same page.

Get your popcorn ready for what is sure to be a “KO Show” for the ages! Don’t miss SmackDown this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!

Drew McIntyre, Sheamus and Gunther to sign contract for Intercontinental Title Match at WrestleMania

Just over a week before they battle for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus and the titleholder Gunther will put pen to paper and make their Triple Threat Match official.

As one of the most dominant Intercontinental Champions in WWE history, Gunther has been begging for a challenge, and his wish was granted when Adam Pearce announced that McIntyre and Sheamus would challenge for the title in a Triple Threat Match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

What will happen when these three Superstars share the ring and sign the contract ahead of their huge matchup? Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to find out!