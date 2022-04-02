wrestling / News
KO Show Named as the Main Event of WrestleMania 38 Night One On Smackdown
April 2, 2022 | Posted by
The question over what will close out WrestleMania 38 night one continues, with Michael Cole listing the Kevin Owens Show as the night’s main event on Smackdown. During Friday night’s show, Michael Cole referred to Kevin Owen’s segment with Steve Austin as the main event of the Saturday night of the PPV.
There has been a lot of question as to whether whether the Smackdown Women’s Championship match or the KO Show would close out the show, with Ronda Rousey saying that she was “going to be in the main event for the second time.”
You can see 411’s full preview of the PPV here.
