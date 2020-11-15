Various News: Kobe Pro Wrestling Festival Returning Next Year, Juice Robinson on NJPW Strong Debut

– Dragon Gate’s Kobe Pro Wrestling Festival is making its return next year. Dragon Gate announced on Sunday that the festival will take place on July 31st and August 1st, 2021 and Masato Yoshino will retire after his final match on night two:

– NJPW posted a new video of Juice Robinson commenting on his NJPW Strong debut. You can see that video below: