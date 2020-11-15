wrestling / News

Various News: Kobe Pro Wrestling Festival Returning Next Year, Juice Robinson on NJPW Strong Debut

November 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dragon Gate Logo

– Dragon Gate’s Kobe Pro Wrestling Festival is making its return next year. Dragon Gate announced on Sunday that the festival will take place on July 31st and August 1st, 2021 and Masato Yoshino will retire after his final match on night two:

– NJPW posted a new video of Juice Robinson commenting on his NJPW Strong debut. You can see that video below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dragon Gate, Juice Robinson, Kobe Pro Wrestling Festival, NJPW Strong, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading