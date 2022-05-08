wrestling / News
KOBK Blood On My Jeans Results 05.07.22: Joe Black, AKIRA, M*E*R*C In-Action
KOBK hosted Blood On My Jeans on May 7 from the TWE Arena in Red Bank, Tennessee. Check out the full results below (per Fightful):
* M*E*R*C defeated Ron Bass Jr.
* Brett Ison & Merrik Donovan defeated Pete YoungBlood & BK Westbrook
* Nick Iggy defeated Billy Tipton
* AJ Gray defeated Sean Campbell
* Joe Black defeated Jaden Newman
* Arik Royal defeated Anthony Henry
* AKIRA defeated Adam Priest
He’s back!! @KOBKRonin makes his return on @KOBKfed Blood on My Jeans #KOBKBlood pic.twitter.com/wYU4p4axlN
— Brandi G Photography (@brandigphotos) May 8, 2022
THA MUTHAFUCKIN TRUUUUUTH AJ GRAAAAY @RichHomieJuice #KOBKBlood pic.twitter.com/7Gi0tfMkeY
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) May 8, 2022
Productive to society and still a menace in the match. WRESTLING GENIUS #KOBKBlood pic.twitter.com/CdKaTz6Z55
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) May 8, 2022
