KOBK Blood On My Jeans Results 05.07.22: Joe Black, AKIRA, M*E*R*C In-Action

May 7, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
KOBK Blood On My Jeans Image Credit: KOBK

KOBK hosted Blood On My Jeans on May 7 from the TWE Arena in Red Bank, Tennessee. Check out the full results below (per Fightful):

* M*E*R*C defeated Ron Bass Jr.
* Brett Ison & Merrik Donovan defeated Pete YoungBlood & BK Westbrook
* Nick Iggy defeated Billy Tipton
* AJ Gray defeated Sean Campbell
* Joe Black defeated Jaden Newman
* Arik Royal defeated Anthony Henry
* AKIRA defeated Adam Priest

