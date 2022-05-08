KOBK Blood On My Jeans Results 05.07.22: Joe Black, AKIRA, M*E*R*C In-Action

KOBK hosted Blood On My Jeans on May 7 from the TWE Arena in Red Bank, Tennessee. Check out the full results below (per Fightful):

* M*E*R*C defeated Ron Bass Jr.

* Brett Ison & Merrik Donovan defeated Pete YoungBlood & BK Westbrook

* Nick Iggy defeated Billy Tipton

* AJ Gray defeated Sean Campbell

* Joe Black defeated Jaden Newman

* Arik Royal defeated Anthony Henry

* AKIRA defeated Adam Priest