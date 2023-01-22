wrestling / News

KOBK Souled Out II Full Results 01.14.2023: No Ring Matches

January 21, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Course: Kill Or Be Killed

The KOBK Souled Out II event was hosted by Kill Or Be Killed on January 14 in Nashville, TN. Full results (per Cagematch) and some highlights can be found below.

*No Ring: Adam Priest defeated Brett Ison

*No Ring: Kerry Awful defeated Derek Neal

*No Ring: Hardway Heeter defeated Hoodfoot

*No Ring: Sawyer Wreck defeated Billie Starkz

*No Ring: Sean Campbell defeated Tank

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kill Or Be Killed, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading