KOBK Souled Out II Full Results 01.14.2023: No Ring Matches

The KOBK Souled Out II event was hosted by Kill Or Be Killed on January 14 in Nashville, TN. Full results (per Cagematch) and some highlights can be found below.

*No Ring: Adam Priest defeated Brett Ison

*No Ring: Kerry Awful defeated Derek Neal

*No Ring: Hardway Heeter defeated Hoodfoot

*No Ring: Sawyer Wreck defeated Billie Starkz

*No Ring: Sean Campbell defeated Tank