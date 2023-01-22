wrestling / News
KOBK Souled Out II Full Results 01.14.2023: No Ring Matches
The KOBK Souled Out II event was hosted by Kill Or Be Killed on January 14 in Nashville, TN. Full results (per Cagematch) and some highlights can be found below.
*No Ring: Adam Priest defeated Brett Ison
*No Ring: Kerry Awful defeated Derek Neal
*No Ring: Hardway Heeter defeated Hoodfoot
*No Ring: Sawyer Wreck defeated Billie Starkz
*No Ring: Sean Campbell defeated Tank
Yes, this was extremely fun. #SouledOut https://t.co/QXLPveoUEH pic.twitter.com/mHzehVhtSz
— 🫧Ashley From The Other Side🫧 (@misskittyf) January 21, 2023
SFW is already among the best at this craziness. Fearless and brutal. I was impressed with Starkz keeping up with her and was happy to tell her afterward briefly. And I just tried to stay out of the way 😀 (shot from @KOBKfed #SouledOut on @indiewrestling) pic.twitter.com/UjWsg7azxN
— nathan hickey (@nathanhickey10) January 20, 2023