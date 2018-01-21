Kofi Kingston Reflects on His 10-Year Anniversary in the WWE, Discusses Being Allowed to Speak and Use the Mic

– WWE.com recently interviewed WWE Superstar and New Day member, Kofi Kingston, who recently celebrated his 10-year anniversary in the WWE. Below are some highlights.

Kofi Kingston on 10 years in the WWE: “It’s really, really cool. Ten years is a long time. I always tell people when you’re with WWE for a while, it starts to become the thing you’ve done the longest. It used to be, high school was four years, then college was four years, you worked at a certain job for two years and another job for another two years, then all of a sudden, you’re here … for 10 years? It’s a really weird feeling. I remember when I debuted; it feels like just yesterday, but at the same time, it feels forever ago. It’s like this bizarre time warp. But I’m grateful to be one of the guys that’s been here for that long.”

Kingston reflecting on the last 10 years: “Not necessarily specific moments, just the amount of time. Like I said, 10 years is a long time to do anything. Some of the things I think about are some of the guys I’ve been co-workers with who are no longer here. Take Shelton Benjamin for example. He was the guy who I started having my rivalries with when I first debuted, and then he left. And then I started doing stuff with a whole bunch of other people, and now he’s back. I’ve been here that whole time. I feel like I’ve actually been employed with the company longer than Shelton Benjamin as a whole, and that’s weird because I still look to Shelton as this veteran. Obviously, he’s been doing this for longer than I have, but it’s strange that I’ve been in the company longer than he has. The whole thing is really bizarre to me.”

Kingston on his main goal: “I think my goal has always been to remain entertaining. Above all else, remain entertaining. You have to have the ability to adapt. That’s probably the single most important quality you need to have as a WWE Superstar. There are people who have come and gone who were really hot for a good while, and then all of a sudden, they’re not hot for whatever reason. I’ve always found it in my best interest to keep adapting. You look at when I first debuted and you look at me now? Completely different.”

Kofi Kingston on being allowed to speak and use the microphone: “Being allowed to speak. My first, what, five, six years I was never given a microphone. Now we have this New Day thing where we talk pretty much every single week. It allows me to open up a whole different side, so I just think it’s really important to be able to adapt. That was the main goal. Even now it’s the main goal in The New Day. We’re always thinking of different things to be on the cutting edge of what’s entertaining or what’s hot on Twitter or social media or even society in general. I’ve had little goals here and there. But that’s the main goal. Always changing, always be prepared to adapt.”