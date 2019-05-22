wrestling / News

WWE News: Kofi Kingston Accepts Dolph Ziggler’s Challenge, IIconics Defend Titles In Dark Match, Andrade Comments On Smackdown Loss

May 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kofi Kingston Dolph Ziggler WWE Super Showdown

– WWE has posted a new video in which Kofi Kingston reveals that he has accepted the challenge from Dolph Ziggler for a WWE Championship match at WWE Super Showdown.

– The dark match main event from last night’s Smackdown/205 Live taping featuring The IIconics retaining their Women’s tag team titles over Asuka and Kairi Sane by DQ.

– Andrade wrote the following on Twitter:

