WWE News: Kofi Kingston Accepts Dolph Ziggler’s Challenge, IIconics Defend Titles In Dark Match, Andrade Comments On Smackdown Loss
May 22, 2019
– WWE has posted a new video in which Kofi Kingston reveals that he has accepted the challenge from Dolph Ziggler for a WWE Championship match at WWE Super Showdown.
– The dark match main event from last night’s Smackdown/205 Live taping featuring The IIconics retaining their Women’s tag team titles over Asuka and Kairi Sane by DQ.
– Andrade wrote the following on Twitter:
You pulled a fast one. Won’t happen again .. but now I have to focus on Finn Balor because in 2 weeks I will humiliate like you and I will win the intercontinental championship!!! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/bgEZPctENC
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) May 22, 2019
