Kofi Kingston Announced To Have AC Joint Sprain In Shoulder On WWE Raw

Kofi Kingston is out of action with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder, as revealed on WWE Raw. It was announced on Monday’s Raw that Kingston suffered the injury as a result of Karrion Kross’ attack on last week’s show and could be out for a number of weeks.

The attack came after Xavier Woods defeated Kross when Kross and AOP attacked Kingston, and Kross put Kingston in an arm lock.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Kingston on a quick and full recovery.