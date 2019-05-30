WWE News: Kofi Kingston Arrives In Ghana, Highlights From Kushida vs. Drew Gulak, New Look At WWE Sneakers

– Kofi Kingston has officially arrived in Ghana, West Africa, the first time he has been there since 1993. He will be there for four days before he returns to his WWE schedule, which will include WWE TV and then Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia. You can see videos of his arrival below.

WWE will be filming Kofi’s visit to the country for a WWE Network special.

– A new video from This Week in WWE takes a look at WWE’s new limited sneakers with Foot Locker for The New Day, Sasha Banks and Wrestlemania 35.

– Here are highlights from Kushida vs. Drew Gulak during last night’s episode of NXT: