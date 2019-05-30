wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Arrives In Ghana, Highlights From Kushida vs. Drew Gulak, New Look At WWE Sneakers
– Kofi Kingston has officially arrived in Ghana, West Africa, the first time he has been there since 1993. He will be there for four days before he returns to his WWE schedule, which will include WWE TV and then Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia. You can see videos of his arrival below.
@TrueKofi, reigning @WWE champion arrives #Kotoka to a huge crowd with drumming and dancing for the #KofiKingstonHomecoming…
Kofi is in #Ghana as part of the #YearOfReturn #Ghana2019 celebration.#Brafie #LetsGoGhana pic.twitter.com/rruFw004gG
— VisitGhana (@ghanatourismGTA) May 30, 2019
WWE will be filming Kofi’s visit to the country for a WWE Network special.
– A new video from This Week in WWE takes a look at WWE’s new limited sneakers with Foot Locker for The New Day, Sasha Banks and Wrestlemania 35.
– Here are highlights from Kushida vs. Drew Gulak during last night’s episode of NXT:
It's that time. ⌚️@KUSHIDA_0904 faces @DrewGulak RIGHT NOW on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/ViepBMnuJE
— WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2019
What an ESCAPE by @KUSHIDA_0904 as he battles #205Live's @DrewGulak on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/KJYuRidFbQ
— WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2019
round and round @DrewGulak and @KUSHIDA_0904 go on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/iCuNwC0b3f
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 30, 2019
WHAT?! 👀 @DrewGulak @KUSHIDA_0904 pic.twitter.com/1RQyiXUJVJ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 30, 2019
.@KUSHIDA_0904 picks up a hard-fought win over @DrewGulak on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/zL8ntXJj34
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 30, 2019
