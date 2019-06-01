wrestling / News

WWE News: Kofi Kingston Attends UNICEF Event in Ghana, Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods Play Hangman

June 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released a new video for Kofi Kingston in Ghana where he attends a UNICEF event at a local school. You can check out that video below. Additionally, Kingston shared another video for a visit to his father’s hometown of Ejisu. He also visited his grandparent’s home.

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video where he and Tyler Breeze play a Hangman puzzle. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new video where NXT Superstars Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir talk about traveling with their young son. You can check out that video below.

