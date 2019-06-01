wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Attends UNICEF Event in Ghana, Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods Play Hangman
– WWE released a new video for Kofi Kingston in Ghana where he attends a UNICEF event at a local school. You can check out that video below. Additionally, Kingston shared another video for a visit to his father’s hometown of Ejisu. He also visited his grandparent’s home.
Part III | Homecoming: @TrueKofi
On the second day of Kofi’s trip to Ghana, he leads a UNICEF event at a local school and interacts with tons of children! As the day goes on, Kofi gets to send the @ghanafaofficial team off to #AFCON! pic.twitter.com/azyXY10vZA
— WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2019
Touched down in my father’s home town of Ejisu! As you can see, The reception was 🔥! Visited my grandparent’s house!#wwe24 #Ghana pic.twitter.com/VsmiqYgAfN
— KOFI (@TrueKofi) June 1, 2019
– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video where he and Tyler Breeze play a Hangman puzzle. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a new video where NXT Superstars Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir talk about traveling with their young son. You can check out that video below.
