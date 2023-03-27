Kofi Kingston Auctioning His Ring Gear From Royal Rumble For Charity

Kofi Kingston is raising money for charity by auctioning off his ring gear from the Royal Rumble. The New Day member announced the news on Instagram, with the money raised going to the CLICK for Quality Education Foundation. You can see the full post below:

“As promised, I am auctioning my Royal Rumble ring-worn gear and ring-worn custom sneakers to raise money for the CLICK for Quality Education Foundation (@CLICKfqe).

Visit the link in my bio for more details or submit a silent auction bid to [email protected] Silent auction ends at 3am EST on 4/4 .

Please remember to specify which item you’re bidding on! (Ring gear or Sneakers).

Good luck!”