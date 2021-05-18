wrestling / News

WWE News: Kofi Kingston Beats Bobby Lashley & Randy Orton On Raw, AJ Styles vs. Elias Clip

May 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Kofi Kingston beat the WWE Champion on Raw, though the title was not on the line. Kingston defeated Randy Orton on tonight’s show an then answered an open challenge from Bobby Lashley, rolling up both men in the matches to win. MVP declared after the open challenge was accepted that the match was not a title match. You can see clips from both bouts below. along with the set-ups to the match with Orton:

– WWE also posted a clip from AJ Styles’ win over Elias, which came by DQ:

