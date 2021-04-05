wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston On Latest Bella Twins’ Hall of Fame Diary, New T-Shirts, Cesaro Plays League of Legends: Wild Rift
April 5, 2021 | Posted by
– Kofi Kingston appeared on the latest WWE Hall of Fame Diaries video from the Bella Twins. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
“Nikki and Brie welcome Kofi Kingston on their first interview of their WWE Hall of Fame Diaries! Watch them have an emotional discussion on their beginnings in FCW and how Kofi always supported the Bella Twins through their career!”
– WWE Shop has released new shirts for Bobby Lashley and Alexa Bliss, which you can see at the link.
– The latest UpUpDownDown has Cesaro continuing his League of Legends: Wild Rift gameplay:
