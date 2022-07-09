Kofi Kingston Says Big E. Is ‘Doing Really Good’ While Recovering From Broken Neck

Kofi Kingston has provided an update on his New Day brother Big E. as the latter star recovers from his broken neck. Kingston gave an update on Big E. during a conversation with WWE Deutschland on Instagram, noting that E. is doing “really, really good” as he recovers from the broken neck he suffered during a match on the March 11th episode of WWE Smackdown.

“He’s doing really, really good man, all things considered,” Kingston said (per Wrestling Inc). “The latest update from his neck was that his C1 wasn’t ossifying, and that’s producing bone, so they’re going to take some CAT Scans, maybe I think six months, and also a year just to see. But other than that, like, he’s been able to come out of the brace. I think he came out of the brace earlier this month and he’s able to travel.”

He continued, “We’re just all trying to take it one day at a time and he doesn’t need surgery, which is a great thing. So, he’s doing really, really well. Getting better and better every single day. Getting stronger and stronger, per usual.”

The update is similar to the one that E. himself gave earlier this week. E. had added that he is feeling “tremendous.” There is still no timetable for his potential return.