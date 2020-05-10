Kofi Kingston Says Big E. Should Have a World Title Run, Talks Past Money in the Bank Matches

Kofi Kingston spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and explained why he thinks Big E. will be a world champion in WWE. You can see highlights below:

On Big E being the a potential big star for WWE: “Big E would make a great face of the company. He’s developed tremendously as a performer over the years. He is versatile in the ring, but also verbally on the mic. He’s able to entertain, he’s physical, he can do it all. To see Big E as WWE Champion or Universal Champion would be amazing…I always laugh when people say that he doesn’t have personality, which was the knock on him back in the day. It’s unconscionable that anyone would even say that. There is nobody on the roster that has more personality than Big E, especially in the ring with the mic in his hand. The clamoring, the rumbling, it’s beginning, and it will continue. We are all pushing for it. When the time is right, I know that it will happen.”

On his history with ladder matches: “I don’t get scared climbing, and I don’t get scared up there. The crowd definitely fuels you through ladder matches. You don’t feel pain when you’re out there. The adrenaline level is too high. It really isn’t until you get back to the hotel room and into the shower, then all of a sudden, the water starts running over these open cuts and bruises, and you feel it for days. I remember thinking once, ‘Why does the back of my hand hurt?’ And then remembering, ‘That’s right, someone smashed a ladder against it.'”

On his memorable Money in the Bank appearances at WrestleMania 25 and 26: “When I was told I was going to be in the match, I remember feeling it was a really special opportunity. WrestleMania was the only time you’d see those matches, and I’m always somebody that goes into a match thinking about how to be innovative. Edge and Christian, the Hardys, and the Dudleys made it really, really difficult because they had already established so many great, innovative ladder matches that had never been done before. Especially with it being so early in my career, this was a chance to really stand out and show everybody the innovation I could bring to the table.”

On taking the dive from Shelton Benjamin off the lader at WM 25: “Even when I see highlights now, it still takes me back. Shelton Benjamin jumping off that ladder, I remember seeing him all the way up there. I was like, ‘Well, here we go.’ And he just went. I was the one who took the brunt of the dive. So to be able to pull that off as a performer, you feel like you’re on cloud nine, knowing you delivered something fresh and innovative. And then you look back and think, ‘How did we do that?'”