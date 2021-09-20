Kofi Kingston On Big E Winning WWE Title On Raw, Being More Nervous For It Than His WrestleMania 35 Match

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Kofi Kingston discussed his reaction to Big E winning the WWE title, being more nervous for Big E’s match than his match at WrestleMania 35, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Kofi Kingston on Big E’s WWE title victory on Raw: “I haven’t run that fast in a decade. It was uncontrollable excitement. It was such an emotional day. I’ve been around the business long enough to know you don’t celebrate anything until it actually happens. Throughout the day, I had this energy in body, but I was scared to let it out. Something could have changed, and I didn’t want to jinx anything. When it actually happened, all that energy came pouring out.”

On being more nervous for Big E’s championship match than his own: “I was way more nervous watching E’s match than I was during my own at WrestleMania a few years ago. It’s one thing to see somebody work for something and grow and then finally attain the highest point of their profession, but it’s a whole other thing when you know that person deeply and personally. Myself, Woods and E, we are all brothers. I’ve watched E grow so, so much. He took this opportunity to be a wrestler and ran with it. He has never rested on his laurels. He’s always getting better, whether it’s on the mike, his physical shape or in the ring. He never holds back or takes a night off. He always prides himself in getting better. So it’s amazing to think where he started and see where he is now. It’s an inspiration. He wanted this, and he put in the work every step of the journey—and he did it. Everything happened the way it was supposed to. It was such a big moment for all of us.”