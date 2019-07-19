Kofi Kingston Reveals The Biggest Change For Him Since Winning WWE Title, Talks Becoming a Singles Star

– Kofi Kingston spoke with the Hindustan Times for a new interview discussing his WWE Championship win at WrestleMania and more. Highlights are below:

On the pressure of being a role model for people since winning the title: “Winning the WWE Championship has been my dream for a very long time. But what motivates me more is to inspire people to go out and follow their dreams. I am living proof that if you work hard enough, you will be able to achieve anything and I take a lot of pride in what I have achieved.”

On the biggest change for him since WrestleMania: “It’s the best feeling ever. I am very busy now but it is in the best way possible. Now, I have a lot of media interviews and a lot more singles matches than before. This is everything that I wanted when I joined the company and I won’t say that I am working harder but it is true that the work is way more.”

On transitioning from tag team matches to singles matches: “It is different. I have been working matches with Big E and Xavier (Woods) for the last five years and tag matches are a completely different ball game. It took me a bit to time to get adjusted but my story has added a lot of chapters to itself and trust me, it is been different in the best possible way.”