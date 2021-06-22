Kofi Kingston To Bobby Lashley After WWE RAW Hell In A Cell Match: ‘You Took It Too Far’

Kofi Kingston is set to challenge current champion, Bobby Lashley, for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank, and Kingston had some strong words for his opponent after Monday’s edition of RAW.

In a WWE exclusive, Kingston reacted to Lashley’s actions against Xavier Woods inside Hell in a Cell, noting that he’s seeking revenge and would go as far as showing Lashley “a side that I don’t normally like to show” to get it.

“Hey, y’all look, I’m not really in the mood right now. I know what you’re going to ask me. You’re going to ask me about what happened tonight and how I feel about it and how Xavier is doing right now. The answer is, I don’t really know. I don’t know how he’s doing. What I do know is that Bobby and MVP took it too far tonight. Xavier, he wanted that Hell in a Cell match because he wanted to prove that he belonged with the upper echelon of talent in WWE. He wanted to prove that he belonged there, and now, you won the match. You won Bobby. It’s cool. It’s fine. Xavier’s not going to be out there with me at Money in the Bank. It’s just going to be Bobby versus Kofi, one-on-one, at Money in the Bank.

“But you took it too far, man. You and MVP locking him in the cage and you put him in The Hurt Lock while couldn’t get to him. Look, I understand that Bobby is the man, right? He’s got the girls, he’s got the MVP, he’s got the lounge, he’s got the looks, he’s got the body, he’s got it all. He’s cool. But what Bobby needs to understand is that behind all the unicorns and the pancakes and the rainbows and the hip swivel and all of that, you know my accolades and you know what I’ve been able to do. Now, Bobby, you done messed up because Xavier was out there fighting for me. That’s the kind of heart that he has. Now, I got to fight with all my heart for him. Now you’re gonna make me show you a side that I don’t normally like to show.”

WWE Money in the Bank takes place on July 18.