Kofi Kingston Reveals How He Botched His Last Big Royal Rumble Spot and Almost Eliminated Himself

– WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston recently spoke to the media in a global teleconference call before last night’s edition of Smackdown Live. Below are some highlights from the Q&A session (per Sportskeeda and Riju Dasgupta).

Kofi Kingston on his Royal Rumble spots and how he almost eliminated himself at the 2019 event: “You know what? Funnily enough, I don’t think of a Royal Rumble spot until a week or so before. I don’t really have a whole lot of time to practice either. It’s one of those things where if it happens, then great but if not, then I’ll just be eliminated (laughs). Actually, this past Royal Rumble I almost got eliminated when I decided to jump on to Xavier and he kind of fell over, but my foot was able to stay up in the air somehow and he was able to get me back up. So yeah, I just have faith that the idea will come at some point in time. I never put any kind of pressure on myself to come up with something.”

Kofi Kingston on not thinking about his first opponent as WWE champion: “Jeez. What’s way further ahead than I’m even thinking about. I feel like I’m just trying to get there first. Tonight I have a huge gauntlet match where if I win I’ll be able to compete for the WWE Championship. I’m facing 5 other fantastic WWE Superstars. So, I want to climb this mountain first. And if I’m lucky enough to win this situation, then I’ll climb the mountain of facing a fantastic competitor in Daniel Bryan and after I beat that guy, then I’ll start thinking about who I want to defend against. But it’s a long, long way away man. I can’t even think about that right now.”