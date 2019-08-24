wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston and Bret Hart Go Kicks Shopping, Kingston’s WWE Network Pick of the Week
August 24, 2019 | Posted by
– Kofi Kingston went shopping for sneakers with Bret Hart in a new WWE-posted video. You can see the video below from Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel:
– Kingston also appears in the following video giving his WWE Network Pick of the Week. Kingston names his WWE 24: The Year of Return special as his choice:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on WCW Trying to Curb Time Off Abuse By Lowering Injured Wrestler Pay After 30 Days
- Jim Ross Weighs in on NXT Moving to USA Network, AEW Competing With NXT, If Vince McMahon Will Be Involved
- Corey Graves On What It’s Like to Have Vince McMahon in Your Ear on Commentary, Recalls Being Yelled at While On Camera
- Backstage Update on The Undertaker Working 9/10 Smackdown in MSG, Status for Clash of Champions