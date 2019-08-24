wrestling / News

WWE News: Kofi Kingston and Bret Hart Go Kicks Shopping, Kingston’s WWE Network Pick of the Week

August 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston Smackdown

– Kofi Kingston went shopping for sneakers with Bret Hart in a new WWE-posted video. You can see the video below from Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel:

– Kingston also appears in the following video giving his WWE Network Pick of the Week. Kingston names his WWE 24: The Year of Return special as his choice:

Bret Hart, Kofi Kingston, UpUpDownDown, WWE

