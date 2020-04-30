Kofi Kingston Says Brock Lesnar Doesn’t Get Enough Credit For His Wrestling Mind, Talks Royal Rumble Spot

Kofi Kingston says that Brock Lesnar doesn’t get enough credit for his mind for the wrestling business. Kingston spoke with TalkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy for a new interview and praised Lesnar’s work in the company, notably his “intelligent wrestling mind.”

“Yeah, definitely,” Kingston said about Lesnar’s mind for the business. “I think a lot of people don’t understand, you know. You see Brock Lesnar on TV, you obviously see ‘The Beast,’ you know. You see a man who is physically daunting, physically dominating, but he has an awesome mind for the business, and I feel he will never get that credit he deserves for that. Someone doesn’t get to be in WWE for decades, you know, without having a great mind. A lot of times you see Paul Heyman being the mouthpiece, and you think that Brock has a very small part in that role. But he has a very big part. He actually does, like I said, have a very, very intelligent wrestling mind, understands what ‘business’ is, you know what I mean? In terms of building stuff.”

He continued, “If Brock and I had more of a match at the debut of Smackdown on FOX, then the moment at the Rumble — people wouldn’t have gotten up as much as they did for it, you know? So it was great, it was great. It was a really big piece of a story having myself in there and then trying to fight, and then here comes my partner. And now here comes Rey who had history with his son. I was a lot of like, great — I’m getting goosebumps just talking about it. It was a lot of just great storytelling coming together. Everything happens — everything is important, as minuscule as it may be. And I think that was definitely a big part of the Rumble seeing me, Rey and E, all of us on the outside just kind of banding together and going in there and doing what we did. It was great, and on top of that, the whole first half of the Rumble, Brock was throwing everybody out only for Drew McIntyre to beat him at the end and throw him out. If it wasn’t built like that, it wouldn’t have meant as much for Drew. You think about, ‘Okay, why did that happen? Oh, Brock did this to elevate Drew to give him credibility as a champion. Now Drew beats Brock at WrestleMania. The pieces of the story were told in the right way.”

