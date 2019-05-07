– Kofi Kingston recently did an interview with Express, discussing his WWE Title victory at WrestleMania 35.

“It was literally the culmination of a lifetime of work. The term ‘having your dreams come true’ is something that’s become cliche. It’s a term that people kind of throw around but for me that’s exactly what happened, it’s my childhood dream. This is all I’ve ever wanted to do, every time I envisioned myself as a kid as a WWE superstar I’d play around with my other friends and I would imagine myself being at a match at WrestleMania for the championship and that’s exactly what happened. When that moment actually occurred it was like the world stopped. I couldn’t believe that the moment had actually happened. It changed a lot in WWE, you never know what’s going to happen, what’s supposed to happen and what’s going to stick.” Kingston explained. “I never really thought passed the match. In my mind I thought this could very well change. The fact that we got through the entire match and then the ref’s hand hit the mat for the third time and counted three and it actually happened, it was just a rush of emotion. My family was there in the front row; my wife, my kids got to come to the ring, my brothers Xavier and Big E, my actual brother was in the crowd too. My dad was there and it was the first time he’d been to a WrestleMania; so many emotions man. Just being able to do what I set out to do decades ago in front of the people who I love and then obviously the WWE Universe who got me there, I’m really thankful to experience that.”