Kofi Kingston Celebrates Anniversary of WWE Title Win, Edits Big E Out Of The Picture

April 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Big E Kofi Kingston WrestleMania 35 Superstar Billy Graham Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Kofi Kingston celebrated the anniversary of his WWE title win and continued his hatred of Big E at the same time. He shared a photo of the big moment, editing E out of the picture.

He wrote: “4/7/2019 We made history by beating the odds & achieving what many believed to be the impossible. Tonight, 6 years later to the day, we’ve earned the chance to add to our legacy, further solidifying ourselves as the Greatest Tag Team in history. #ThankGodForTheNewDay #wweraw

