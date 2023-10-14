wrestling / News

Kofi Kingston Celebrates Opening of CLICK Foundation in Ghana

October 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston is in Ghana this week to celebrate the opening of the new CLICK (Computer Lab and Integrated Centre of Knowledge) for Quality Education Foundation (h/t Fightful).

Kingston announced the project one year ago today. The foundation will offer children training in computer literacy, media, and information literacy, critical thinking, and creative problem-solving skills.

The first center was built at the Atwima Takyiman Presbyterian Junior High School located in the Kwadaso Municipality in the Ashanti Region. Kingston, who was born in Ghana, worked on the project with his mother.

