Kofi Kingston Celebrates Opening of CLICK Foundation in Ghana

– WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston is in Ghana this week to celebrate the opening of the new CLICK (Computer Lab and Integrated Centre of Knowledge) for Quality Education Foundation (h/t Fightful).

Kingston announced the project one year ago today. The foundation will offer children training in computer literacy, media, and information literacy, critical thinking, and creative problem-solving skills.

The first center was built at the Atwima Takyiman Presbyterian Junior High School located in the Kwadaso Municipality in the Ashanti Region. Kingston, who was born in Ghana, worked on the project with his mother.

It’s almost time… pic.twitter.com/HzgBZo5CBi — Kofi Kingston aka “The Cornhole King” (@TrueKofi) October 11, 2023

Today is the day! pic.twitter.com/Nbs9cGnsT6 — Kofi Kingston aka “The Cornhole King” (@TrueKofi) October 13, 2023