wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Interviews Charlize Theron, NXT Injury Report, 30 Braun Strowman Facts, Sheamus Recalls Cesaro Matches
– Kofi Kingston chats with actress Charlize Theron about her ballerina days, growing up in Africa, Charlize’s potential WWE career and her role in Netflix’s The Old Guard.
– Here’s the latest NXT Injury Report, which has the following storyline injury updates:
* Adam Cole suffered a neck contusion during his loss to Keith Lee on night two of NXT Great American Bash.
* Candice LeRae suffered multiple body contusions from her win over Mia Yim in a Street Fight. Yim also suffered body contusions and blurred vision from being sprayed by a fire extinguisher.
* Robert Stone suffered ruptured leg ligaments and will be fitted for a walking boot.
– 30 facts you need to know about Braun Strowman on WWE List This.
– Sheamus recalls how his best-of-seven series of matches against Cesaro led to the formation of The Bar on the newest episode of WWE Break It Down, available anytime on demand on WWE Network.
More Trending Stories
- FTR Discusses Getting Heat in AEW For Going On Jim Cornette’s Podcast, Difference Between Tony Khan & Vince McMahon, What Vince Apologized To Them For
- Tony Khan, Chris Jericho Comment on This Week’s AEW vs. NXT Ratings Battle
- Sheamus on How the League of Nations Was Created to Put Over Roman Reigns, Says Jamie Noble Came Up With the Idea
- Arn Anderson On the Point That He Knew WCW Was Going to End, Why He Came to That Realization