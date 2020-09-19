Kofi Kingston Says He’s Cherishing His Time at Home With His Family

– FOX 28 in Columbus Ohio interviewed WWE Superstar and former world champion Kofi Kingston this week. Kingston is currently out of action due to an injury, but he is still taking part in virtual visits to pediatric cancer patients across the country. Below are some highlights.

Kofi Kingston on spending more time at home with his family: “I’ve been able to spend an amazing amount of time at home with my family and my kids. I’m just trying to cherish this time…I’ve been on the road for ten years consistently and I’ve never spent this much time at home.”

Kingston on working with The V Foundation to raise money for Connor’s Cure: “Anything we can do to be part of that, even if it’s just putting a smile on people’s faces, is essential for us. We had this amazing zoom meeting the other day. No, it wasn’t face to face, but it was interactive in a way that I don’t know we’d be able to do, you know. We got to meet with several people at the same time and again, it was like all smiles. It’s different interacting virtually, but at the same time it is still doing what we love to do and that’s put smiles on people’s faces and let these kids know that we are here to support them in any way.”