– During this week’s edition of the Raw Recap podcast, former WWE World Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller) discussed last night’s Raw segment with Grayson Waller, who revealed the split between him and his former A-Town Down Under tag team partner, Austin Theory. During the show, Grayson Waller informed New Day that A-Town Down Under is no more with Austin Theory currently injured. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kofi Kingston on how Grayson Waller is a star:“Yeah, well, he’s very excited right now. He’s very excited about the fact that him and (Austin) Theory are no more, they’ve been on the rocks for about one, maybe two, two and a half, three years now. Sometimes the hardest breakups are the ones that are slow, and this has been a slow breakup to say the least, but I’m really happy for Waller because like we’ve been telling him, this man is a star. You go to Australia and you mentioned his name, everybody starts talking, man. Everybody starts getting giddy and just happy about hearing his voice or hearing his name.”

Kingston on how Austin Theory weighed Grayson Waller down ahead of their split: “When he goes to his hometown, like his name is being echoed in the streets. People are just- they’re clamoring to see him. Then when you stick someone like, A-Town Down, when you put A-Town Down, it’s almost like you put that energy out into the air. By putting that word into your name, you’re automatically bringing yourself down. He’s not an energy guy. You know, he’s more of a meathead. ‘I want to post more videos of myself with my muscles and everything.’ He’s got big muscles. That’s great. But when it comes to being in touch with one’s self and affirmations and things of that nature, positivity, he doesn’t really understand it so when he puts down in his name that’s why- that’s what brings him down and that’s why he’s at where he’s at and Waller should be up here man and we see that potential in him you know so we’ve taken him under the wing, so it’s really- we’re just really happy for him that he’s finally about to be set free, he’s about to fly.”

Waller suggested that he join up with The New Day, calling himself “The Big G.” There’s no word yet on the nature of Theory’s injury or how long he may be out of action.