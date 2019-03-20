Kofi Kingston Compares KofiMania to ‘Yes Movement’ and Says the WWE Universe Wants To Be Listened To

In an interview with SportBible, Kofi Kingston spoke about the ongoing “KofiMania” wave of support he’s getting right now and how it is similar to Daniel Bryan’s “Yes Movement” from 2014. Here are highlights:

On how his physique was a detriment to him: “I was never going to be the one to get recognition because of my looks. There are guys who are way taller than me, weigh a lot more than me, are stronger than me, not faster than me but all other aspects people get recognised and looked at and opportunities based on how they look. I’ve been fighting that battle my entire lifetime. To get to WWE I was told I wasn’t big enough, I wasn’t strong enough and low and behold here I am, multiple time champion, hopefully soon we can say I’m WWE champion!”

On having the support of the fans: “I make sure the WWE Universe has a memory of me every time I go out there. The support I’ve got over the last few weeks has been amazing. The WWE Universe just 100% behind me. It’s cool to see that what I try to do actually works. People are behind me and the memories are there. They understand the performances I’m capable of and they also want to see me get a chance at the most prestigious title in WWE.”

On comparing KofiMania to the Yes Movement: “I think it is similar. It is awesome when the WWE Universe is dictating what happens on WWE television. Vince came on RAW and Smackdown a few months ago and said they were going to listen to the people, and that’s what the WWE Universe wants, to be listened to. When something like the ‘Yes Movement’ happens organically, it’s not written in the writers room, it’s not a story that people think about and it just happens, it’s an organic storyline. There’s definitely a lot of similarities where the universe has just hijacked the show. They made their voices and opinions very well known and I’m very appreciative of them.”