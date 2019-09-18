Kofi Kingston ‘Face-to-Face’ Confrontation With Brock Lesnar Advertised for Smackdown on Fox in November

– WrestlingInc.com reports that the Wells Fargo Center is promoting a “face-to-face” confrontation between current WWE World champion Kofi Kingston and former champion Brock Lesnar for the upcoming November 15 edition of Friday Night Smackdown. The event was announced this week for the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Nov. 15.

As previously reported, Brock Lesnar returned to Smackdown Live this week and challenged Kofi Kingston to a title match on the premiere of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX on October 4. Kingston accepted the challenge, and the match is now official.

Wells Fargo Center is promoting the following names for Smackdown on Friday, Nov. 15: Lesnar, Kingston, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Daniel Bryan, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Charlotte Flair, Big E, Xavier Woods, Ali, Heavy Machinery, and Ember Moon were also announced for the show.