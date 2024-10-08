– WWE released a Raw digital exclusive video, showing Kofi Kingston confronting Xavier Woods. Kingston was upset with Woods actions refusing to shake Uso’s hand after their match and refusing to help Uso when he was being beaten up by Bron Breakker. Woods also showed his frustration with his New Day stablemate.

Xavier Woods noted to Kofi Kingston during the segment, “Yeah, but I also remember you saying that I was the QB. I call the play and you run it, but that just hasn’t been happening so far, has it?” Kingston then responded, “This is what we’re doing now?” Woods replied, “I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re doing. I don’t know.”

It appears the tension in The New Day continues to boil. That clip is available for viewing below: