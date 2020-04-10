Kofi Kingston Considers CM Punk A Brother Even Though They Haven’t Kept In Touch

In an interview with Fightful, Kofi Kingston revealed that he and CM Punk haven’t kept in touch over the years but he still considers him a brother.

He said: “Punk, like you heard with a lot of people who were on the active roster, just didn’t talk to a lot of people on the roster. To me, we spent so much time together, I’ll always consider him to be one of my brothers. He’s a guy that took me under his wing when he didn’t have to. I’ll never forget the time that I was nervous getting ready for a match. I’m doing pushups to get the nerves out and I see some wrestling shoes kind of walk up and I look up and it’s Punk and he’s giving me all kinds of advice and over the years we’ve become really, really good friends. I’ll always consider him to be my brother. So whatever happened between him and the company for him to feel the need to do that, I don’t know. That’s between him and the company, you know what I am saying? As far as our relationship goes, I have no sour grapes, like a lot of people were kind of mad that they got cut off, but that’s where he was in his life. You have to afford people that space to be where they feel like they need to be. That’s just part of life and personal growth and that’s what life is all about: growing. That’s just kind of where he needed to be at. I’ll always be grateful for the time that we had. He’ll always be my brother regardless of what happens from this point forward. I’m glad to see him get the gig with Fox and kind of be back in the fold. It seems to me that he found a sense of happiness and that’s what I want for him to be happy. So as long as he is happy and enjoying life, then I’m happy for him and I always will be.“