Kofi Kingston Credits His High School Coach With Helping Him Learn What He Needed to Be WWE Champion

– Kofi Kingston may be the top man in WWE right now, but he says he wouldn’t be there if not for his old high school coach. The Boston Globe spoke with Kingston Larry Tremblay, Kingston’s wrestling coach from Winchester High School, about the former’s WWE Championship win at WrestleMania and their friendship. Kingston has remained close with Tremblay throughout the years and there is a portrait of Kingston in the Winchester wrestling room.

Kingston on Tremblay’s influence on him: “It’s one of those things where I’m fortunate that that happened because meeting him, he kind of shaped my adolescence. He taught me not only how to wrestle, he taught me how to win…It took 11 years and if I had quit I wouldn’t have been in this situation.”

Kingston on his portait hanging in the wrestling room next to a graduate who was a Navy Seal killed in the Benghazi attack: “It’s really humbling to be up on the wall with him because he paid the ultimate sacrifice. It’s way more inspiring than what I do. It’s just amazing because of how much of a high regard that coach holds me.”

Tremblay on Kingston’s skills: “He was very gifted. The cool thing about him is he was so athletic he could run the walls [of the practice room]. “He’s always been known as really gifted in the WWE.”

Tremblay on the moment not having sunk in for Kingston yet: “The kid doesn’t get it that he’s big time. It’s probably one of the biggest sporting and entertainment events of the year. People yelling ‘Kofi, Kofi.’ It was unreal.”