Kofi Kingston Cuts Promo On Reporter For Asking About His Royal Rumble ‘Tricks’

Kofi Kingston was interviewed by BT Sport ahead of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV. When asked what kind of trick he’s going to perform during the Rumble match, Kofi went off and cut a promo on the interviewer.

Kofi Kingston said: “What tricks? Did you say what tricks do I have planned for the rumble?. This is the way I feed my kids! You understand that? This is how I feed my family. This is how I put food in my family’s mouth. And you think this is a trick? This is my job, sir! This is my life! It’s not a trick, okay? It’s not a stunt, okay? I’m trying to win that Royal Rumble to get that winner’s purse. I bet you didn’t know about that? Yeah. You get a little bonus if you win the Royal Rumble. Did you know about that? Not only do you get a one-way ticket to WrestleMania, but you get a bonus.”

He then proceeded to mock the interviewer’s accent.