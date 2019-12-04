Kofi Kingston Praises Daniel Bryan For Pushing WWE To Put Him In WrestleMania Main Event

Kofi Kingston spoke about how Daniel Bryan pushed for Kofi Kingston to be given the WrestleMania title shot on the latest edition of the After the Bell Podcast. Highlights are below.

“He pushed for that to happen, because the plans weren’t for me to be at WrestleMania,” Kofi said. “I’m not sure who it was for Daniel to face, but it wasn’t me, and Daniel went in and went to bat for me and the situation for the title match between us to happen. So he had a big part in it too. He was saying, a testament to his state of mind as far as advancing the business and doing the right thing for the people and for the best match and product for the people to take in. So kudos to Daniel Bryan.”

