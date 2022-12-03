wrestling / News
Kofi Kingston Declares Himself For 2023 Royal Rumble
December 2, 2022 | Posted by
Kofi Kingston is the first official entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble. Kingston announced on tonight’s Smackdown that he is entering the men’s Rumble at the January PPV, as you can see below.
The Rumble matches are the only ones confirmed at this time for the PPV, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio, Texas.
.@TrueKofi is the first Superstar to declare for the #RoyalRumble Match!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/OBTSWRSMXX
— WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Colt Cabana Says Sting Didn’t Remember Him When He Signed With AEW
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series Was ‘Legit Unwatchable’
- Bruce Prichard On If Tito Santana Was Considered For World Title Run, Hulk Hogan’s Hesitation To Return in 1992
- Dakota Kai Reveals Her Talks With Promotions Outside WWE Following Her Release