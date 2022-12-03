wrestling / News

Kofi Kingston Declares Himself For 2023 Royal Rumble

December 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi KIngston WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Kofi Kingston is the first official entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble. Kingston announced on tonight’s Smackdown that he is entering the men’s Rumble at the January PPV, as you can see below.

The Rumble matches are the only ones confirmed at this time for the PPV, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio, Texas.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kofi Kingston, Royal Rumble, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading