Kofi Kingston Reveals More Details On Jaw Injury

As previously reported, WWE superstar Kofi Kingston is currently out of action due to a jaw injury that he suffered several weeks ago. On the newest edition of New Day: Feel the Power (h/t Fightful), Kingston offered more details on the injury.

Kingston mentioned that he chipped his teeth after taking a knee to the face by Cedric Alexander in a match with the Hurt Business, and that eventually led to more pain in his jaw.

“I got kneed in the face by Cedric Alexander three weeks ago. A couple of my teeth chipped, it was fine and cool. The point of impact was real sore. I thought it was a bruise or whatever. The next week, we have a six-man match and everything was fine. A little bit of pain, not terrible. Then, the next week, right before we went out, it kept feeling like it was loose. As soon we get to the ring, I’m moving around and I feel it like get out of place and like it wasn’t set in. I feel that if the fans were there, I wouldn’t have felt that. Throughout the match, anytime I would get hit, I would grab my jaw. The entire match, I was thinking about it,” Kingston said.

Kingston also took to Instagram last week and discussed having issues with his mouth only closing on one side.

The New Day star didn’t give any additional details on when he could return to the ring.